Health Canada allows oral and nasal use of drugs at 2 B.C. consumption sites
A injection kit is seen inside the newly-opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Drug users in Surrey, B.C., will be allowed to use substances orally and nasally, not just by injection, at two supervised consumption sites in the city, the first time Health Canada has approved such an exemption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Mon
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Sun
|what next
|1
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 24
|Hidden Dark
|5
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 24
|Stop Statism
|6
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Jun 23
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC