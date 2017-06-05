He wore disguises to shop at Trader Joea s a " then resold the food in Canada

He wore disguises to shop at Trader J...

Shoppers of Pirate Joe's, the Canadian renegade reseller of groceries from the U.S. chain Trader Joe's, no longer have a place to buy products like Organic Carrot Turmeric Juice Blend or Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers. Pirate Joe's, which for more than five years celebrated its status as an unauthorized importer of Trader Joe's products with a blend of cheeky humor and David-versus-Goliath determination, closed its doors at 12:01 a.m. Thursday after a protracted legal battle with the corporation.

