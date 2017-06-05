Griffin Poetry Prize nominee Jordan Abel explores appropriation in 'Injun'
"It's something that I can't ever be a part of because of how deeply problematic it is for indigenous peoples," said the Nisga'a writer, who hails from Vancouver and resides in Castlegar, B.C. "I think the difficulty for me with that was realizing this, but also seeing how other people are willing to look past that. They're willing to fully embrace this genre that's super problematic, that's super racially charged and colonially charged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|3 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|16 hr
|UK rule eh
|3
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|20 hr
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Sun
|Go 4 it
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Jun 1
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC