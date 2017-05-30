Girl, 7, threatened with knife at B.C. school
A Coquitlam, B.C. family say they are transferring their 7-year-old daughter to a new school after educators failed to discipline a classmate who threatened her with a knife. "I was really scared," the girl said.
