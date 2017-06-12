Gateway Casinos in talks for C$500 mln Vancouver sale-leaseback deal

Canadian gaming company Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd is in talks with Asia and North America investors for a sale-lease-back agreement for up to three Vancouver properties worth over C$500 million , top company executives told Reuters. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company expects to sign a deal by the third quarter of 2017, Gateway Executive Chairman Gabriel de Alba said in an interview last week, without disclosing the names of the interested parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.