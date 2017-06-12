Gateway Casinos in talks for C$500 ml...

Gateway Casinos in talks for C$500 mln Vancouver sale-leaseback deal

23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Canadian gaming company Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd is in talks with Asia and North America investors for a sale-lease-back agreement for up to three Vancouver properties worth over C$500 million , top company executives told Reuters. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company expects to sign a deal by the third quarter of 2017, Gateway Executive Chairman Gabriel de Alba said in an interview last week, without disclosing the names of the interested parties.

British Columbia

