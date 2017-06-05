Former Prince George man pleads guilty in Victoria killing
The public gallery at the Victoria courthouse was overflowing on Monday to hear Joshua Tyler Bredo's guilty plea to manslaughter and an explanation of why he killed a young Revelstoke musician in August 2011. Sixty friends and members of Daniel Levesque's family made the journey from Revelstoke and will hear a sentencing verdict from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Gaul today.
