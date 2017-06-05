Former Prince George man pleads guilt...

Former Prince George man pleads guilty in Victoria killing

19 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

The public gallery at the Victoria courthouse was overflowing on Monday to hear Joshua Tyler Bredo's guilty plea to manslaughter and an explanation of why he killed a young Revelstoke musician in August 2011. Sixty friends and members of Daniel Levesque's family made the journey from Revelstoke and will hear a sentencing verdict from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Gaul today.

