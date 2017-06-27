For many, Canada 150 celebrations pal...

For many, Canada 150 celebrations pale in comparison to nostalgia of Expo 67

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The News

The retired high school teacher complains about a disappointing economy, racial divides, and political squabbles that dominate his life in Montreal. He'd much rather reminisce about the magic of Montreal's Expo 67, the spectacular world fair that marked Canada's centennial and served as the country's global coming-out party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Mon Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Sun what next 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 24 Hidden Dark 5
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 24 Stop Statism 6
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC