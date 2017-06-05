Flood watches issued for several B.C....

Flood watches issued for several B.C. rivers in wake of powerful storms

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: CBC News

Flood waters near Vernon Creek in Kelowna in May 2017. Several rivers are once again under a flood watch Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) 19 hr Dad 11,112
News Battle with Creep Catchers Wed White Genocide 3
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... Tue Sure Sire 4
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Jun 5 Lotta 29
News Green Party looks to build political sway beyon... Jun 4 Go 4 it 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC