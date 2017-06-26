Fire forces evacuation of bed and breakfast near Penticton
Guests of the God's Mountain Estate Bed and Breakfast near Penticton decided to evacuate because of a rapidly moving wildfire. #Penticton Fire Chief says B & B owners stayed back to fight the wildfire with suppression equipment and water supplies they had on site.
