"Fire! Fire! Fire!" Kelowna woman collects pets when neighbours home catches fire
Patti Arcand was sitting outside her Kelowna home Tuesday afternoon, enjoying the warm wind and sunshine, when her daughter came running out of their mobile home. Arcand collected her dogs and children and loaded them up in the car to drive to safety as unit 103 in the Kettle View Trailer Park at 5155 Chute Lake Rd. went up in flames.
