Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest to lear...

Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest to learn fate on sex charges involving girls

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

A judge will hand down his verdict today in the case of former ski coach Bertrand Charest, who stood trial earlier this year on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in connection with 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19. Charest is seen on a court drawing during a bail hearing in St-Jerome, Que., Monday, March 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike McLaughlin SAINT-JEROME, Que.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... 5 hr Bob 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 8 hr Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Wed Brexx 4
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Wed Stop Statism 5
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... Tue Bob 4
News Steven Page Mon Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
visit nepa Jun 18 frank 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC