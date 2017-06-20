End-of-life plans: Is it too morbid t...

End-of-life plans: Is it too morbid to plan your death?

More than 8,500 people have registered advance-care health and personal planning documents with Nidus, a free legal planning registry in B.C. Todd Hooge has a new son and a thriving Victoria tech-firm, but the recent death of a friend with a terminal illness got him planning ahead for his own demise, to protect his partner from being left with gut-wrenching decisions. "I've had people close to me have to pull the plug on their parents and that was not pretty," said Hooge, 47, who said he is eager to spare loved ones from that burden.

