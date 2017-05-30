Election BC notes uptick in registered voter turnout
Elections BC updated its preliminary voter turnout estimate on Thursday, announcing that approximately 61.5 per cent of "registered" voters cast ballots this election. What's yet to be known is the total percentage of "eligible" voters who cast ballots - though if the gap between eligible and registered voters is around the same as 2013, it will result in approximately 58 to 60 per cent total turnout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|23 hr
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Tue
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 30
|paul kersey
|2
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|May 30
|Khan
|5
|NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur...
|May 29
|who ya gonna call
|1
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|May 26
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC