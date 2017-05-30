Election BC notes uptick in registered voter turnout

Elections BC updated its preliminary voter turnout estimate on Thursday, announcing that approximately 61.5 per cent of "registered" voters cast ballots this election. What's yet to be known is the total percentage of "eligible" voters who cast ballots - though if the gap between eligible and registered voters is around the same as 2013, it will result in approximately 58 to 60 per cent total turnout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.