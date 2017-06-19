Edmonton trio eager to represent Cana...

Edmonton trio eager to represent Canada at women's world football championship

Read more: CBC News

Edmonton Storm players Emma Goldsney , Tanya Henderson and Sanderina Twin are part of Team Canada's World Championship football team. Three Edmonton women are hoping their participation on Team Canada at the 2017 IFAF Women's World Championship this weekend will inspire young girls to take up the sport.

British Columbia

