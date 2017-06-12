Driver dies after collision on Boundary Road in Vancouver
Police have yet to determine what caused a single vehicle crash on Boundary near Marine Way on Sunday. Vancouver police say a driver is dead and a passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car they were in struck a hydro pole Sunday.
