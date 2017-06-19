Dragon boaters to fill False Creek for annual festival this weekend
The Pacific Concord Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival in and around False Creek this weekend, with races beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, and going every 12 minutes for most of the next two days. "There are 22 people on a dragon boat: 20 paddlers, there's a steersperson and there's a drummer," said Anita Webster, the festival's communications director.
