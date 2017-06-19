Dog saved from nearly dying from overdose
A British Columbia dog is lucky to be alive after nearly being killed by an overdose of fentanyl after the dog's heart nearly stopped beating earlier this week. Wally was taken to the Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge, British Columbia as veterinarians there believed the dog was suffering from hypoglycemia.
