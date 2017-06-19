Death cafe a way to celebrate life
North Vancouver resident Catherine Tremblay has been hosting a monthly death cafe for over a year, most recently at Mount Seymour United Church in the Parkgate area. A death cafe is a global phenomenon that emphasizes having casual conversations about life, death, dying and general mortality, alongside tea and cake to help facilitate a casual tone during each meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|15 hr
|Brexx
|4
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|15 hr
|Stop Statism
|5
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Lying Loser David
|4
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Tue
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|Mon
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|visit nepa
|Jun 18
|frank
|1
|City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa...
|Jun 18
|Dude
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC