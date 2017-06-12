Crocodile sightings phoned in to Surr...

Crocodile sightings phoned in to Surrey, B.C., police - but it's just a truck tire

Another croc sighting called in this weekend in the marsh off of Hwy 17 & 104 Ave. It sure looks like one, but it's commercial truck tire! pic.twitter.com/Gspwtz409f Despite multiple sightings of a crocodile in a Surrey, B.C., marsh, RCMP are reassuring the public that it's actually just an old tire. "We got called to the same area a couple of weeks ago, must be the same tire but it has moved a bit apparently" reported the Surrey RCMP on their official Twitter feed.

British Columbia

