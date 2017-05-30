'Come From Away' announces tour stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa
The musical Come From Away tells the story of the people of Gander, N.L., who opened their hearts and homes to stranded plane passengers on 9/11. Canadian musical Come From Away will be making several stops across the country as part of its North American tour beginning next year.
