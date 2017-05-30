'Come From Away' announces tour stops...

'Come From Away' announces tour stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: CBC News

The musical Come From Away tells the story of the people of Gander, N.L., who opened their hearts and homes to stranded plane passengers on 9/11. Canadian musical Come From Away will be making several stops across the country as part of its North American tour beginning next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... 22 hr Kaybob 6
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Tue albeahorsespetootie 1
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... Tue paul kersey 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... Tue Khan 5
News NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur... Mon who ya gonna call 1
News Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on... May 26 Idiot Child 1
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,444,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC