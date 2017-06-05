City Park submerged in worst-case flo...

City Park submerged in worst-case flood scenario

Read more: The Daily Courier

Derek Enns, a water systems operator for the City of Kelowna, installed a larger pipe from storm drains under a sandbagged section of Bluebird Road into Okanagan Lake on Monday. Areas shaded in red show potential flooding zones in downtown Kelowna if Okanagan Lake, as currently predicted, reaches a maximum elevation of 343.5 metres above sea level by June 17. The feasibility of increasing the drainage capacity of Okanagan Lake should be examined once the current flood risk passes, says Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

