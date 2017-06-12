City formally acknowledges First Nations who saved Vancouverites during 1886 Great Fire
Kristen Rivers is one of the descendents of the First Nations people who saved Vancouverites during the Great Fire of 1886. The City of Vancouver passed a motion to formally acknowledge the role of First Nations' members who saved lives during the city's Great Fire of 1886.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBC Promoting White Genocide
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|2
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|3
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mon
|BS Meter
|4
|Catholic Church Metis Indian and Immigrant Gang...
|Jun 12
|WHITE GENOCIDE
|1
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 12
|Palpatine
|2
|Indigenous families, without answers for so man...
|Jun 10
|Idiot Child
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC