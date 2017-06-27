Charges laid alleging death threats against B.C.'s premier, Speaker
British Columbia's Prosecution Service says a woman has been charged with uttering death threats aimed at Premier Christy Clark and Speaker Steve Thomson. The service says a special prosecutor approved charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm against Pavla Janeckova of Kelowna, B.C. Kris Pechet was appointed May 3 as the special prosecutor in the case because the prosecution service says it wanted to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the people involved.
