CAPREIT Expands Presence in British Columbia

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Brookside Gardens, a 44 unit townhouse complex in Maple Ridge, BC in the northeastern section of Metro Vancouver. Situated in a park-like setting with well-landscaped grounds, each spacious two-storey townhome features three bedrooms, a fenced-in back yard and covered parking.

British Columbia

