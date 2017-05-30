CAPREIT Expands Presence in British Columbia
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Brookside Gardens, a 44 unit townhouse complex in Maple Ridge, BC in the northeastern section of Metro Vancouver. Situated in a park-like setting with well-landscaped grounds, each spacious two-storey townhome features three bedrooms, a fenced-in back yard and covered parking.
