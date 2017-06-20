Capital Voices: RCMP commissioner's unforgettable case: 'The murderer sent me a Christmas card'
In anticipation of Canada's sesquicentennial celebrations, the Citizen's Bruce Deachman has been out in search of Ottawans - 150 of them - to learn their stories of life and death, hope and love, the extraordinary and the everyday. We'll share one person's story every day until Canada Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|17 hr
|Hidden Dark
|5
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|20 hr
|Stop Statism
|6
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Fri
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Fri
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Jun 20
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|Jun 19
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC