Canadian victim killed in London attack named as Christine Archibald
There are 1 comment on the ITV story from 19 hrs ago, titled Canadian victim killed in London attack named as Christine Archibald. In it, ITV reports that:
A statement from Archibald's family, from Castlegar in British Columbia, said she moved to Europe to be with her fiance and worked in a homeless shelter. Her family asked people to honour her by "making your community a better place" and "tell them Chrissy sent you".
Toronto, Canada
#2 17 hrs ago
