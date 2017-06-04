There are on the ITV story from 19 hrs ago, titled Canadian victim killed in London attack named as Christine Archibald. In it, ITV reports that:

A statement from Archibald's family, from Castlegar in British Columbia, said she moved to Europe to be with her fiance and worked in a homeless shelter. Her family asked people to honour her by "making your community a better place" and "tell them Chrissy sent you".

