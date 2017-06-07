Canadian Catholic killed in London Br...

Canadian Catholic killed in London Bridge attack inspires charitable gifts

The death of a young Canadian Catholic woman during the London Bridge attack has inspired people to help save lives in their own community. Christine Archibald, 30, whose family lives in British Columbia, died in the June 3 attack that also claimed seven other lives and injured 48 people.

