Canadian Catholic killed in London Bridge attack inspires charitable gifts
The death of a young Canadian Catholic woman during the London Bridge attack has inspired people to help save lives in their own community. Christine Archibald, 30, whose family lives in British Columbia, died in the June 3 attack that also claimed seven other lives and injured 48 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|1 hr
|Dad
|11,112
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Wed
|White Genocide
|3
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Tue
|Sure Sire
|4
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Jun 5
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Jun 4
|Go 4 it
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC