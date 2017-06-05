Canada wide murder warrant issued in ...

Canada wide murder warrant issued in Orillia, Ont., homicide case

11 hrs ago

Ontario Provincial Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with a homicide case in Orillia, about 140 kilometres north of Toronto. Joseph Simonds was pronounced dead in hospital on June 4 after OPP officers in Orillia responded to a report of a shooting at a local residence.

