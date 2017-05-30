Canada 150: Jack Munro, old-school union boss
To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians. At six-foot-five and 265 pounds, long-time International Woodworkers of America leader Jack Munro seemed as big and imposing as the mighty firs and cedars his members chopped down.
