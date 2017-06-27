Calgary businessman gets five years for defrauding oil and gas company
The co-founder of an Alberta oil and gas company has been sentenced to five years in prison for defrauding Arcan Resources Ltd., which he established with his brother and another man. According to an agreed statement of facts, Fisher was operations manager at the time and created shell companies in 2008 and then made dozens of false invoices billing close to $5 million.
