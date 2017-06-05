'Burbs no longer cheaper

A new report from a Vancouver credit union says home buyers on British Columbia's South Coast can no longer turn to the suburbs to find more affordable housing. Vancity tracked the markets in 30 municipalities in the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria over a 12-month period that ended on Feb. 28, calculating the median price of housing in each community and comparing that with the median income of residents.

