Bullet holes, blood smears shown at murder trial in Kelowna, B.C.

Video of a luxury car riddled with bullets and smeared with blood has been shown at the trial of three men accused of murdering a gang leader in Kelowna, B.C. Former RCMP forensic officer Cora Malewski testified in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday, saying there were holes all around the Porsche Cayenne when she shot the video. The trial has previously heard that Red Scorpion leader Jonathon Bacon and several others were ambushed in a hail of gunfire shortly after they checked out of a hotel on Aug. 14, 2011.

