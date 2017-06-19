Book explores joy and pain of Saul Ho...

Book explores joy and pain of Saul Holiff, Johnny Cash's Canadian manager

When an impaired Johnny Cash crashed his girlfriend June Carter's Cadillac into a telephone pole in Nashville 52 years ago, Canadian Saul Holiff managed to keep the accident quiet. It was Holiff who organized a successful tour of Eastern Canada - including a moose hunt in Newfoundland - when the star singer's addiction to pills and reputation for missing concerts led to a decline in U.S. bookings.

