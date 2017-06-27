Body found in parking lot
Kelowna RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service after the discovery of a dead body in a parking lot early Saturday. Just before 3 a.m., police responded to an abandoned 911 call and tracked the cellphone call to the 1900 block of Pacific Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Mon
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Sun
|what next
|1
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 24
|Hidden Dark
|5
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 24
|Stop Statism
|6
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Jun 23
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC