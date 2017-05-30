BC NDP's John Horgan puts Washington trip on softwood agenda
BC NDP Leader John Horgan says he will travel to Washington to help defend British Columbia's lumber industry in the softwood dispute between Canada and the United States, though he isn't saying whether he'll follow through on a provincial Liberal threat to penalize thermal-coal exports from B.C. ports. But Mr. Horgan's partner in toppling Premier Christy Clark, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, backed Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|38 min
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|Wed
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Tue
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 30
|paul kersey
|2
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|May 30
|Khan
|5
|NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur...
|May 29
|who ya gonna call
|1
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|May 26
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC