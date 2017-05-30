BC NDP's John Horgan puts Washington trip on softwood agenda

BC NDP Leader John Horgan says he will travel to Washington to help defend British Columbia's lumber industry in the softwood dispute between Canada and the United States, though he isn't saying whether he'll follow through on a provincial Liberal threat to penalize thermal-coal exports from B.C. ports. But Mr. Horgan's partner in toppling Premier Christy Clark, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, backed Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.