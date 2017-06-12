BC NDP plans to combat opioid crisis ...

BC NDP plans to combat opioid crisis with dedicated minister role

"What I believe has been missing for the last year is somebody in government who is accountable every day for this crisis," BC NDP Leader John Horgan told a news conference on Monday with families affected by the opioid crisis. "What I believe has been missing for the last year is somebody in government who is accountable every day for this crisis," BC NDP Leader John Horgan told a news conference on Monday with families affected by the opioid crisis.

