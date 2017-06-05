B.C. trial for 3 men accused of killing gang leader ordered to proceed
The trial for three men accused of killing a gang leader in Kelowna, B.C., six years ago will continue. Defence lawyers for Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Jujhar Singh Khun-Khun had applied for a stay of proceedings based on long delays in getting the trial to court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|6 hr
|UK rule eh
|3
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|9 hr
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Sun
|Go 4 it
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Jun 1
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|May 30
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC