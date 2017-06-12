B.C. SPCA investigating 'absolutely sickening' alleged abuse of chickens

Animal advocates say they have opened an investigation into "absolutely sickening" alleged animal abuse by a chicken-catching service in Chilliwack, B.C. B.C. SPCA spokeswoman Marcie Moriarty says the agency has launched a formal investigation after receiving undercover video that allegedly shows multiple workers throwing, hitting, dismembering and killing the birds, and forcing the animals into violent sexual acts with each other. Investigators with the B.C. SPCA are now working on a report that will be forwarded to Crown counsel and Moriarty says they will be recommending multiple charges of animal cruelty under both the Criminal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

