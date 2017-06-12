B.C. SPCA investigating 'absolutely sickening' alleged abuse of chickens
Animal advocates say they have opened an investigation into "absolutely sickening" alleged animal abuse by a chicken-catching service in Chilliwack, B.C. B.C. SPCA spokeswoman Marcie Moriarty says the agency has launched a formal investigation after receiving undercover video that allegedly shows multiple workers throwing, hitting, dismembering and killing the birds, and forcing the animals into violent sexual acts with each other. Investigators with the B.C. SPCA are now working on a report that will be forwarded to Crown counsel and Moriarty says they will be recommending multiple charges of animal cruelty under both the Criminal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBC Promoting White Genocide
|3 hr
|Idiot Child
|2
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|3 hr
|Idiot Child
|3
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|19 hr
|BS Meter
|4
|Catholic Church Metis Indian and Immigrant Gang...
|22 hr
|WHITE GENOCIDE
|1
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Mon
|Palpatine
|2
|Indigenous families, without answers for so man...
|Jun 10
|Idiot Child
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC