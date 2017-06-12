B.C. prosecutors file appeal saying longer jail time needed for animal cruelty
British Columbia's Prosecution Service has filed an appeal of sentences handed to three dairy farm employees who abused milk cows. The service says the sentences imposed last month should be increased based on what it believes were errors in law and because of the public interest in the case that involved hidden-camera video taken at Chilliwack Cattle Sales Ltd. It says the alleged errors leading to the B.C. Supreme Court sentences relate to mitigating and aggravating factors, and whether it was correct to equate the duration of the illegal acts with the moral blameworthiness of the offenders.
