B.C. man's Facebook page celebrated 2014 terror attacks in Ottawa, Quebec: trial

A British Columbia man's Facebook page appeared to celebrate gains made by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and so-called "lone wolf" attacks in Western countries, his trial heard on Friday. Othman Hamdan of Fort St. John has pleaded not guilty to encouraging the commission of murder, assault and mischief, all for terrorist purposes, as well as inducing and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act.

