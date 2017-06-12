B.C. man charged with threatening to ...

B.C. man charged with threatening to kill Facebook staff over deleted post

36 min ago Read more: CBC News

A B.C. man has been charged with threatening to kill employees at Facebook over the company's decision to delete one of his posts. Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say Jordan Richard Stallwood, 20, was charged with two counts of uttering threats and three counts of possession of a controlled substance on Friday.

