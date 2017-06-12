B.C. child killer too much of a threa...

B.C. child killer too much of a threat for escorted outings, Crown says

The crimes of a man who stabbed his daughter to death and smothered his two sons are so brutal he should be barred from escorted outings into the community, a Crown attorney says. Wendy Dawson asked a British Columbia Supreme Court judge on Monday to label Allan Schoenborn a high-risk accused, pointing to his lengthy history of physically and verbally abusive behaviour.

