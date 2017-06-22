Asif Choudhry of B.C. is wanted for sex assault against a sex worker in Vaughan
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a B.C. man wanted for the sexual assault of a sex worker in Vaughan earlier this month. Peel Regional Police allege 33-year-old Asif Choudhry of Sechelt, B.C., met with an 18-year-old escort at a hotel in the area of highways 7 and 400 on the night of June 8. When the suspect showed up, he told the woman he was a police officer and claimed he was executing a search warrant.
