Army helicopter rescues Canadian cop from Mount Rainier

An experienced mountaineer who is also a member of Canada's national police force was rescued by an Army helicopter Thursday, 24 hours after he separated from his climbing party near the summit of Mount Rainier, according to the National Park Service. Dennis Endong Cui, a 27-year-old constable in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police from Surrey, British Columbia, was hoisted from the top of Gibraltar's Rock on the south side of Mount Rainier around 5:30 p.m., Kevin Bacher, a spokesman for Mount Rainier National Park, wrote in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.