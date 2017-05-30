Army helicopter rescues Canadian cop ...

Army helicopter rescues Canadian cop from Mount Rainier

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

An experienced mountaineer who is also a member of Canada's national police force was rescued by an Army helicopter Thursday, 24 hours after he separated from his climbing party near the summit of Mount Rainier, according to the National Park Service. Dennis Endong Cui, a 27-year-old constable in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police from Surrey, British Columbia, was hoisted from the top of Gibraltar's Rock on the south side of Mount Rainier around 5:30 p.m., Kevin Bacher, a spokesman for Mount Rainier National Park, wrote in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of... 11 hr more 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... Wed Kaybob 6
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Tue albeahorsespetootie 1
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... May 30 paul kersey 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... May 30 Khan 5
News NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur... May 29 who ya gonna call 1
News Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on... May 26 Idiot Child 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC