Alleged chicken abuse spurs body came...

Alleged chicken abuse spurs body cameras requirement for farm workers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A chicken-catching company at the centre of an animal cruelty investigation in British Columbia says it will require staff to wear body cameras after an animal advocacy group released video of alleged abuse. Dwayne Dueck, president of Elite Services in Chilliwack, says it will be mandatory for one supervisor and two staff members in each barn to wear cameras on their vests, and the video will be reviewed at the end of each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBC Promoting White Genocide Tue Idiot Child 2
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Tue Idiot Child 3
News Battle with Creep Catchers Mon BS Meter 4
Catholic Church Metis Indian and Immigrant Gang... Jun 12 WHITE GENOCIDE 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 12 Palpatine 2
News Indigenous families, without answers for so man... Jun 10 Idiot Child 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC