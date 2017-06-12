Accused killer sues estate of murdered millionaire

West Vancouver police attend the scene of a homicide at a British Properties home in May 2015. file photo Mike Wakefield, North Shore News A West Vancouver man currently on trial on charges he murdered and dismembered his wife's cousin inside a British Properties mansion has filed a civil lawsuit against the estate of the man he's accused of killing, claiming he's owed more than $1 million from a business deal between the two.

