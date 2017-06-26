About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words that bring out their accent
There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from 17 hrs ago, titled About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words that bring out their accent. In it, Western Star reports that:
When Howie Mandel played a Boston doctor on the 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere" it wasn't the medical jargon he struggled with - it was his Canadian accent.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 14 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Sun
|what next
|1
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 24
|Hidden Dark
|5
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 24
|Stop Statism
|6
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Jun 23
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Jun 20
|Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC