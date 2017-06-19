'A lotus opening': B.C. ashram welcom...

'A lotus opening': B.C. ashram welcomes new temple after devastating fire

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

North America's oldest ashram, on the shores of Kootenay Lake, is getting ready to welcome a new, lotus-like worship space three years after it was all but destroyed by a fire. The original Temple of Light at Yasodhara Ashram was built 22 years ago, with seven entrances representing the world's major faiths, but it was seriously damaged in a blaze that began with a spark inadvertantly ignited by a work crew in June, 2014.

