A list of five B.C. New Democrats wit...

A list of five B.C. New Democrats with cabinet potential

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

British Columbia premier-designate John Horgan has a group of political veterans to choose from for his New Democrat cabinet, a team that is bound to be tested by an experienced Liberal opposition. Here are five members who may play major roles in Horgan's government: Carole James: The first person Horgan hugged after the confidence vote in the legislature that defeated Christy Clark's Liberal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) 10 hr Battle_of_Gettysburg 5
News More (Jun '14) Fri Daddy 3
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Thu Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Thu Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,388 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC