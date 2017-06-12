6 displaced after fire at Vancouver's Rainier Hotel
Six people were displaced after a fire at the downtown Vancouver Rainier Hotel on Carrall Street. The single-room occupancy unit on Carrall Street was evacuated around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after some materials caught fire in a room on the third floor.
